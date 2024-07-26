Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAG. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 35.2% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. NDVR Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 35,100.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America increased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of PAG stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.56. 186,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,471. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.95 and a twelve month high of $177.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.18.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.14). Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 26.70%.

About Penske Automotive Group

(Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.