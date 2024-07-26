PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $14.47, but opened at $13.87. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares last traded at $13.69, with a volume of 362,486 shares trading hands.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $71.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.26 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 47.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.80%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.93.

Institutional Trading of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,781,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,307.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 325,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 302,760 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 124.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 291,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 161,723 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,105,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 173.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 98,500 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.51.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

