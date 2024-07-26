PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Given New $112.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.78% from the company’s current price.

PFSI has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.17.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $99.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.17. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1 year low of $62.15 and a 1 year high of $105.94.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $406.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.64 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 16,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,493,869.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,574,218.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 16,465 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,493,869.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,574,218.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $920,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,308,804.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,865 shares of company stock worth $8,045,169. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 1,529.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 16,300.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. 57.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

