Payden & Rygel Investment Group Invests $220,000 in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2024

Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSAFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 5,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kristy Pipes purchased 2,149 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $599,485.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on PSA shares. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $289.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.64.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSA stock traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $294.91. The stock had a trading volume of 544,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,911. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $286.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.65. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.18 and a 12 month high of $314.93.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 108.99%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

