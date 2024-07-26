Payden & Rygel Investment Group Acquires Shares of 10,620 Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRK. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Comstock Resources by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 36.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRK. StockNews.com upgraded Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Comstock Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRK traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,592,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,892,992. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 0.51. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $13.39.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $335.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.97 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 1.25%. Comstock Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

