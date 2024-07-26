Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Sells $308,626.50 in Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.27, for a total transaction of $308,626.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,008,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,093,253.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $162.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $139.50 and a one year high of $374.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.66.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $2.29. The firm had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.89 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. Equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 18.27%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAYC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.38.

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,278,000 after acquiring an additional 137,583 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at $253,196,000. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,642,000 after acquiring an additional 101,744 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Paycom Software by 9.4% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,069,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,925,000 after acquiring an additional 92,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 16,173.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 787,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,855,000 after acquiring an additional 782,962 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

