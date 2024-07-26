Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.52% from the stock’s current price.

PTEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.77.

Shares of PTEN stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,426,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,873,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average is $10.94. Patterson-UTI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 4.07%. Research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $1,732,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,007,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,191,187.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 320.7% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 28.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

