Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Hits New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $199.00 and last traded at $195.60, with a volume of 58778 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $192.82.

The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PKG. Truist Financial upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.50.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In other news, Director Karen E. Gowland purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $182.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,618.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 916 shares in the company, valued at $166,766.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Packaging Co. of America

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,314,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 49.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,446,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,421,000 after acquiring an additional 477,487 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 438,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,401,000 after acquiring an additional 279,059 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1,133.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 250,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,850,000 after acquiring an additional 230,422 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 783,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,659,000 after acquiring an additional 189,401 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.13.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

