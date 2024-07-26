Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $154.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.23 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.
Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance
PPBI traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.34. The stock had a trading volume of 742,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,210. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 205.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $30.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.65.
Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 1,015.46%.
Insider Activity
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.
Read Our Latest Report on PPBI
Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile
Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.
See Also
