P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.21), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $182.95 million during the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 4.29%.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Price Performance

P.A.M. Transportation Services stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.94. The company had a trading volume of 39,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,612. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $477.20 million, a P/E ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities, such as automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

Featured Articles

