Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.70.

OVID has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ovid Therapeutics from $3.50 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wedbush started coverage on Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

Ovid Therapeutics stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Ovid Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $75.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.44.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. Ovid Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a negative net margin of 10,691.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,274,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 128,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 9,625 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 35,786 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,728 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

