Ossiam Trims Stock Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Ossiam lessened its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,148 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,830 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $5,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMO. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 8.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 125,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,672,000 after buying an additional 8,685 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,360,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Desjardins downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

BMO stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.96. 517,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,959. The company has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $73.98 and a twelve month high of $100.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.58.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.125 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.25%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

