Ossiam Has $5.28 Million Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Ossiam trimmed its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $5,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $196.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Connections from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.12.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In related news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,321 shares in the company, valued at $899,249. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Waste Connections news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $251,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,390.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,249. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $752,385. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

WCN traded down $4.22 on Thursday, reaching $175.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,173,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,343. The stock has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.12 and a fifty-two week high of $182.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.43 and its 200 day moving average is $166.46.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.01%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

