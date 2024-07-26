Ossiam Buys Shares of 145,200 Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Ossiam bought a new stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 145,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,636,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.27.

Murphy Oil Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MUR traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,387,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,501. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $36.95 and a 12 month high of $49.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.82.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $794.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.