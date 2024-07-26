ORIX (NYSE:IX) Sets New 12-Month High at $119.59

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $119.59 and last traded at $119.59, with a volume of 3965 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $118.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Get ORIX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ORIX

ORIX Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.35 and its 200-day moving average is $106.01. The company has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.90.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ORIX Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ORIX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IX. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 175,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,356,000 after buying an additional 30,400 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,721,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ORIX in the first quarter worth $1,639,000. Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORIX during the 1st quarter valued at $842,000. Finally, XY Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ORIX during the 4th quarter valued at $624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About ORIX

(Get Free Report)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.