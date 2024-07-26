Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC cut its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OMC. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 433,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,471,000 after purchasing an additional 13,709 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 384,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OMC traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 944,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,732. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $98.06.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on OMC. Barclays raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OMC

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $41,984.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at $911,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.