OMG Network Price Tops $0.27 on Exchanges (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000392 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $37.39 million and $13.24 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00042058 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00008391 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00014267 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00009079 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00004816 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000101 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

