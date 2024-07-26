OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 119,942 Shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Free Report) by 53.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 106,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 119,942 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF were worth $5,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWN. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lunt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the first quarter worth $244,000.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA EWN traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.70. The company had a trading volume of 44,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,497. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.87. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.29 and a fifty-two week high of $53.03. The stock has a market cap of $277.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.18.

About iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

