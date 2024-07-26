OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $4.79 Million Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.28% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $4,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 305.1% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 68.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PXF traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.06. 22,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,190. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.83. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $51.36. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

