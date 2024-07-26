Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 710.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,900,000 after buying an additional 87,065 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 83,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after buying an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,142.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 43,158 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 52,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period.

NULG traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.02. 70,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

