Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Short Interest Update

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 83.7% from the June 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Nightfood Stock Performance

Shares of NGTF remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,660. Nightfood has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.

Get Nightfood alerts:

About Nightfood

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Nightfood Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes sleep-friendly snack food products in the United States. It offers ice cream, cookies, chips, and candies under the Nightfood brand through direct-to-consumer, as well as wholesaler, retailers, and distributors.

Receive News & Ratings for Nightfood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nightfood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.