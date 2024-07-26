Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Nexstar Media Group worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 392.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 450,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,593,000 after acquiring an additional 358,920 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at $51,812,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,370,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,689,000 after buying an additional 127,783 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 15,107.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 122,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,213,000 after acquiring an additional 121,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth $15,144,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

NXST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Loop Capital raised shares of Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.67.

In related news, insider Gary Weitman sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total transaction of $72,329.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,321.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gary Weitman sold 432 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total value of $72,329.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,321.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total value of $72,497.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,275,659.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,597. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST traded up $6.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.36. 224,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,292. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.30 and a 1-year high of $187.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

