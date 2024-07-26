NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NEWTI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NEWTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

NASDAQ NEWTI remained flat at $25.20 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,651. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.01. NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 has a 12-month low of $23.48 and a 12-month high of $25.80.

Get NewtekOne Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 alerts:

NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%.

About NewtekOne, Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028

newtek business services corp. has been in business since 1998, servicing over 100,000 business accounts in all 50 states. newtek aims to provide real-time, state-of-the-art content and business services in order to become the definitive destination for business owners across the united states. we are: a credible business partner with over $100 million of stockholders equity, over $160 million in revenues and over 100,000 business accounts we have operated as a publicly traded company for over eleven years, currently under sarbanes-oxley regulation all of our corporate data, as well as your company data, is stored in our military-strength facility in arizona, which is both sas-70 type ii and pci compliant we have fully transparent financial statements which can be found online in our investor relations section, http://investor.newtekbusinessservices.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NewtekOne Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewtekOne Inc. 8.00% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.