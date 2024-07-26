Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th.

Newmont has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.4% per year over the last three years. Newmont has a payout ratio of 28.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Newmont to earn $3.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

NYSE:NEM opened at $45.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.73. Newmont has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $48.97. The firm has a market cap of $52.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.12, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.47.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $547,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,964,788.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Newmont from $46.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

