NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NURO stock opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.74. NeuroMetrix has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $7.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.30.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 151.51% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The company had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NeuroMetrix

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NeuroMetrix stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in NeuroMetrix, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NURO Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 2.80% of NeuroMetrix at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use.

