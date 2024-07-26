NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Gap Down to $95.45

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $95.45, but opened at $92.28. NetEase shares last traded at $92.19, with a volume of 263,816 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays began coverage on NetEase in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. HSBC cut their price target on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of NetEase in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetEase has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.86.

Get NetEase alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NTES

NetEase Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.00. The firm has a market cap of $59.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.53.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 28.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 30.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetEase

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in NetEase by 418.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in NetEase by 1,415.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in NetEase by 1,153.1% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in NetEase during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

About NetEase

(Get Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.