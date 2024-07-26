NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on NCR Voyix in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in NCR Voyix in the first quarter worth $216,302,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,433,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,890,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NCR Voyix in the first quarter worth about $37,539,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NCR Voyix in the first quarter worth approximately $33,477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCR Voyix stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.47. NCR Voyix has a 12-month low of $10.99 and a 12-month high of $19.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). NCR Voyix had a positive return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $862.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that NCR Voyix will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

