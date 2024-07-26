Natixis Takes $3.04 Million Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Natixis acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,044,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in Boston Beer by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in Boston Beer by 160.0% in the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boston Beer by 24.6% in the first quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Boston Beer by 240.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $335.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $273.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $333.93.

NYSE:SAM traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $273.28. The company had a trading volume of 21,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,839. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $286.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.05. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.40 and a 52 week high of $395.52.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.99 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $579.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.33 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

