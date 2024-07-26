Natixis Sells 44,321 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Natixis trimmed its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,321 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Datadog were worth $4,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DDOG. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 2,148.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 193,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,505,000 after acquiring an additional 62,533 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth $1,083,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,733,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,786,000 after acquiring an additional 651,244 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 165,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,077,000 after acquiring an additional 8,830 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 98,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $10,773,000.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,426,677.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total transaction of $1,176,040.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 325,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,574,314.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 98,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $10,773,000.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,426,677.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 857,606 shares of company stock valued at $103,799,779. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DDOG. JMP Securities raised Datadog to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.21.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $120.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 375.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 1.11. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $77.81 and a one year high of $138.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.96.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.97 million. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

