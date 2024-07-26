Natixis Sells 114,069 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Natixis lessened its stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 114,069 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned about 0.16% of Uniti Group worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 37,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.62. 2,614,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,566,053. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $6.71. The company has a market capitalization of $869.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.70.

Uniti Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.57%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,000.17%.

Separately, Raymond James lowered Uniti Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 140,000 fiber route miles, 8.5 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

