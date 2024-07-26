Natixis Makes New Investment in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Natixis bought a new position in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 906,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRCH. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Porch Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 11,890,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,208 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Porch Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Porch Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Porch Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Porch Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 48.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

In other Porch Group news, CFO Shawn Tabak sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $30,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,186.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PRCH opened at $1.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $194.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.75. Porch Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $4.78.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $115.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.60 million. Analysts predict that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

