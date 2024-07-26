Natixis Investment Managers International Grows Stock Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Natixis Investment Managers International grew its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Exponent were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 38,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Cynosure Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at $2,287,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,286,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,153,000 after buying an additional 291,047 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exponent alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Exponent from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Exponent Stock Performance

Exponent stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.07. 299,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,476. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.31. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.61 and a 52-week high of $107.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.57 and a beta of 0.65.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. Exponent had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $137.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $335,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $335,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Guyer sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.18, for a total transaction of $175,702.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,067 shares of company stock valued at $4,734,995. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.