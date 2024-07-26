Natixis Has $5.33 Million Stock Position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Natixis boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 1,100,000.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 275,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $5,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

NYSE:VSCO opened at $18.73 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $13.62 and a twelve month high of $30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.16. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.08.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 46.52% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

