Natixis Has $3.66 Million Stock Position in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS)

Natixis grew its position in shares of Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) by 53.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,000 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned 0.14% of Vestis worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vestis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vestis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vestis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vestis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vestis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Phillip Holloman purchased 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $200,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,230.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Phillip Holloman purchased 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $200,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,230.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Pertz bought 22,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $260,776.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 218,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,533,694.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,830,779 shares of company stock worth $28,501,849.

Vestis Stock Performance

VSTS stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.31. Vestis Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $22.37.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $705.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.54 million. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vestis Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Vestis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on VSTS. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Vestis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.40 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Vestis from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vestis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Vestis from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vestis in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

About Vestis

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

