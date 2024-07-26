Natixis Grows Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Natixis increased its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 200.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,744 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Pegasystems were worth $6,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,004,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,229,000 after purchasing an additional 310,242 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,227,000 after purchasing an additional 31,925 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 272.4% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 14,028 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pegasystems

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $120,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,964.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $120,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,964.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $608,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 369,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,504,779.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,504 shares of company stock valued at $999,794 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Stock Up 12.8 %

Shares of Pegasystems stock traded up $7.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,933,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,917. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $71.27. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.06 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.61.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.30. Pegasystems had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 45.00%. The company had revenue of $351.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEGA. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.71.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

