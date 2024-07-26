Natixis Acquires 30,219 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Natixis grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 166.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,394 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 30,219 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 12,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 59,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 111,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BNS traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.55. 1,867,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,909,273. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.51. The firm has a market cap of $56.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $51.98.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 10.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.769 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

