Nano 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.81 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 26th. Nano has a market cap of $119.74 million and $2.81 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001332 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,479.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $374.56 or 0.00555065 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008627 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.08 or 0.00105328 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00033617 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $163.12 or 0.00241728 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00046371 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00065888 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nano

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

