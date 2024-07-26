Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Truist Financial

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MUR. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.27.

Shares of MUR stock opened at $40.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.82. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $36.95 and a one year high of $49.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 2.25.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $794.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.94 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1,015.7% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 47.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 27.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 14.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

