Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MTL. CIBC dropped their price target on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Cormark upped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$18.75 to C$19.50 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Mullen Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.33.

MTL traded up C$0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting C$14.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,952. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of C$12.47 and a twelve month high of C$16.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.81.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.05). Mullen Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of C$462.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$501.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 1.2780488 EPS for the current year.

In other Mullen Group news, Senior Officer Carson Paul Urlacher acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.90 per share, with a total value of C$322,500.00. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

