MQS Management LLC Takes Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGNA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,582,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,163,000 after purchasing an additional 499,171 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 75,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 17,515 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 4th quarter worth about $846,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGNA traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.02. 1,496,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,152,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $17.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.50.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.86 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 19.48%. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

In other TEGNA news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 98,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $1,376,149.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,725.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Clifton A. Mcclelland III sold 54,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $853,587.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,259.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David T. Lougee sold 98,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $1,376,149.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,725.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,343 shares of company stock worth $3,072,994 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

