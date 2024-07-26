MQS Management LLC Takes $268,000 Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OII. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 541.1% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 982,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,901,000 after acquiring an additional 829,000 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 62,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OII shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Oceaneering International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Oceaneering International Stock Up 2.2 %

OII traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.60. The stock had a trading volume of 145,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,510. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $29.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 2.39.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). Oceaneering International had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $668.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

