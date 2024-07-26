MQS Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

MQS Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NYT. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of New York Times by 84,033.3% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of New York Times by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Times alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.71.

New York Times Stock Performance

Shares of New York Times stock traded down $1.14 on Thursday, reaching $53.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,021,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,380. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 1.06. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $39.73 and a 52-week high of $55.63.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. New York Times had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $594.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $598,790.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,729,835.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $598,790.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,729,835.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $253,275.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,452.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Profile

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.