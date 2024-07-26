MQS Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Portland General Electric by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on POR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised their target price on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Portland General Electric from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Portland General Electric stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.34. The company had a trading volume of 86,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,080. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $48.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $43,363.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,996 shares in the company, valued at $630,239.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Portland General Electric news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 1,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $90,528.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,142 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $43,363.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,239.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,849 shares of company stock worth $222,492. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Portland General Electric

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.