MQS Management LLC Makes New Investment in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTOS. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the first quarter valued at $2,456,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 410.8% during the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 179,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 144,200 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 48.4% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 285,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 93,267 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,191,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,576,000 after purchasing an additional 80,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 2.2% during the first quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,296,000 after purchasing an additional 73,986 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Custom Truck One Source

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcmonagle acquired 10,000 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $40,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 496,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,211.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcmonagle bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 496,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,211.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Eperjesy bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,151.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $293,560. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Custom Truck One Source Stock Performance

Shares of CTOS traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,494. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.38. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $7.53.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $411.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.98 million. Custom Truck One Source had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 2.48%. Custom Truck One Source’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

