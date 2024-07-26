MQS Management LLC Invests $514,000 in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 252.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.84. 1,555,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.56. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $45.15 and a 52-week high of $56.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.56.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading

