MQS Management LLC Invests $501,000 in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Steven Madden by 4,100.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Steven Madden news, Director Rose Peabody Lynch sold 1,600 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $71,056.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,303 shares in the company, valued at $946,066.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Karla Frieders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $449,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,891,810.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rose Peabody Lynch sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $71,056.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,066.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,600 shares of company stock worth $651,586. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHOO traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,014,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,557. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.21. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $45.91.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $552.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 34.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SHOO. BTIG Research upped their price target on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Steven Madden

Steven Madden Profile

(Free Report)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.