MQS Management LLC Invests $107,000 in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 3.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 7.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 398.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AIV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.98. 1,354,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,397. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.37. Apartment Investment and Management has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $9.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.96.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Apartment Investment and Management ( NYSE:AIV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $50.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.85 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 33.35% and a negative net margin of 86.84%.

(Free Report)

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.