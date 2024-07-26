MQS Management LLC Has $330,000 Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

MQS Management LLC trimmed its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 47.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AON stock traded up $16.53 on Friday, hitting $315.48. 604,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,633. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $268.06 and a 12 month high of $344.68. The stock has a market cap of $68.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $291.99 and a 200 day moving average of $302.41.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.16). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 21.16%.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $276.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AON from $289.00 to $287.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.36.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

