MQS Management LLC Buys New Shares in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDY. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 60.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,006 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDY stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $415.70. The company had a trading volume of 473,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,672. The company has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $393.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $409.29. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $355.41 and a 1-year high of $448.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 15.81%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.57.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

