MQS Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,992 Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplitude in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amplitude by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,107,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,214,000 after acquiring an additional 264,477 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplitude by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of Amplitude stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.53. 313,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,633. Amplitude, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $14.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $72.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.25 million. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 30.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. Analysts predict that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $32,197.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 28.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Amplitude from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Amplitude from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amplitude from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Amplitude Profile

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

